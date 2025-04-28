Linda M Lemperes, 74, Becker

February 8, 1951 - April 23, 2025

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Friday, May 2, 2025 at Bridgeview Assembly of God in Big Lake for Linda M. Lemperes, age 74, who passed away Wednesday at the Paynesville Hospital. Pastor Steve Royalty will officiate and burial will be at Becker Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church in Big Lake.

Linda was born Febraury 8, 1951 in St. Cloud to Donald and Laurel (Cox) Schwarzkopf. She grew up in Becker and graduated from Becker High School. Linda then moved to Washington to attend college. She married George Lemperes on July 14, 1973 at Firs Chapel in Bellingham, WA. Linda was an active member of Bridgeview Assembly of God, she started the Children's Church, taught Sunday School, was involved in Missionettes, and a leader of the Wonen's Ministry. She was also their Office Administrator for 20 years, before retiring in 2015. Linda enjoyed working on craft projects, sewing, decorating and flowers. She loved to spend time with her family whether that was baking, camping, bonfires, playing games or enjoying all the sports and activities her grandchildren were in. Linda was a selfless, generous and thoughtful person.

Linda is survived by her husband of 51 years, George of Becker; children, Sarah (Steve) Short of Park Rapids, Michael (Tracy) Lemperes of Clear Lake, Benjamin Lemperes of Becker, Joe (Kayla) Lemperes of Becker, Rebekah Lemperes of Becker; grandchildren, Adam, Luke, Nicholas, Kate, Jacob, Caleb, Isaac, Aiden, Emma, Oscar, Noah, Paisley and Lily; sister, Sherry (Rick) Busse of Sartell; brother, Craig (Sandy) Schwarzkopf of Becker; sister-in-law, Janice Schwarzkopf of Tulsa, OK; brother-in-law, Glen Hilsgen of Rockville. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Eliana; brothers, Larry and Jeremy; and sister, Sandi Hilsgen.