Linda Lou Nitz, 69, St. Cloud

January 19, 1951 - September 14, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Linda Lou Nitz, 69 of St. Cloud. Linda Lou passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, September 14, 2020 at home. Reverend Greg Sauer will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Linda Lou was born in Graceville, Minnesota on January 19, 1951 to the late Arnold and Mary (Dwyer) Anderson. She was the eighth child of thirteen. Linda Lou graduated from Ortonville High School. She was united in marriage on May 26, 1967 to Donald Nitz. Linda worked several jobs before spending 25 years at Vision Ease as a supervisor, purchase product manager and workman’s comp coordinator. She retired in June of 1999 to spend more time with her husband, children and grandchildren. Linda loved spending her summers at the Sauk Centre Campground on Snobhill. Linda also enjoyed embroidering, reading, playing cards with her family, bingo with her friends at VFW Post #428. Linda loved anything to do with camping, drinking, smoking and gambling. But most of all she loved to have fun with all that were around her and fishing with Ray always made her day.

Linda is survived by her husband, Donald; children, James (Linda) Nitz of Ortonville, Brenda Nitz of St. Cloud, Ronald (Jennifer) Nitz of St. Stephen; grandchildren, Keagen (TeRae) of Albertville, JD of Ortonville, Taylor (Jena) of St. Joseph, Shelby of St. Cloud, Kassidi of St. Cloud; great-grandson, Jakobi Nitz; and the many others that called her Ma or Grandma Nitz; siblings, Janice Mcdonnell of St. Cloud, Bill (Deb) Mcdonnell of Elizabeth Town, KY, Richard Anderson of Ortonville, Melody (Dave) Steffes of Waite Park, Diane Laub of Ortonville Darrell (Pug) Doris Anderson of Glenwood Doug Anderson of Ortonville; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Mary; five sisters, Connie, Barb, Patsy, Arlene and Karen; one brother Joe.

We would like to thank all the staff at CentraCare Hospice for the exceptional care given to my wife and our mom.