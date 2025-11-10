December 19, 1951 - November 5, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be held on Linda’s birthday, December 19, 2025, at her daughter Stacy’s home for Linda R. Kedrowski, age 73, who passed away Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Linda was born on December 19, 1951 to Herman and Dorothy (Norton) Wegner in St. Cloud. After graduation Linda went on to attend beauty school. On November 27, 1971 she married Ronald “Ron” Kedrowski at St. Francis Xaiver Catholic Church in Sartell. Her full-time job was being a devoted mother and grandmother. Linda had a passion for baking, enjoyed going to rodeos, celebrating Christmas, woodworking, cooking, being outdoors, being a mom to many, and most importantly spending time with family.

She is survived by her husband, Ron of Clearwater; children, Jill (Scott) Berends of Maynard, Stacy (Dustin) Nelson of Clear Lake, Sara (Eric) Gales of Becker, Kristi (Todd) Youngdahl of Clear Lake, Todd Kedrowski of Clearwater, and Kayla (Tad Berry) Kedrowski; sister, Joyce Wegner of Sauk Rapids; 13 grandchildren, Casey (Jenelle), Wyatt (Nella), Coy (Casey), Laurelle (Sawyer), Tristin, Landon, Morgan (Brody), Dru (Mason), Hunter, Kameron, Vaughn, Kinsley, and Miles; and great grandchildren, Tae, Piper, Lane, Bodee, and one on the way.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents.