Linda J. “Lucky” Loucks, 62, St. Cloud

June 7, 1962 - May 3, 2025

Funeral Services celebrating the life of Linda J. “Lucky” Loucks, 62, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 12, 2025 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Linda passed away peacefully, with family by her side on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Linda fought a courageous battle with multiple health issues for many years. She showed us what it meant to be resilient, compassionate and full of strength.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Monday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. An additional visitation will be held after the funeral at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Linda was born on June 7, 1962 in Alexandria to Harlan and Jean (Trefethren) Urness. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech in 1980. Linda was a loving and devoted mother, grandma, sister, daughter and the best friend that anyone could ask for. Family meant the world to her and she excelled at making you feel special and loved. She treasured time with her grandchildren, loving to play with them and being their #1 fan. She was a big kid at heart and her grandchildren brought that to life.

Linda loved spending her time outside working in her flower gardens. She also had a great love for animals, adopting many strays over the years. Linda will be remembered as the life of the party, for her fighting spirit and for always having a smile on her face.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Jason) Schmidt of Sartell, Bob Loucks of Foley, Kristi Brown of St. Cloud; seven grandchildren, Tyler Schmidt, Griffin Schmidt, Hunter Groover, Madison Groover, Harlan Brown, Harrison Brown, Nora Beck; mother, Jean Urness of St. Cloud; siblings, Ray Urness of Blaine, Terry (Merl) Urness of Becker, Brenda (Dennis) Czech of Holdingford, Ema Hartung of St. Joseph; and nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harlan in 2009; unborn grandchildren, Johnathan Ray, Ezra Lin, Eli James; and brother-in-law, Greg Hartung in 2020.