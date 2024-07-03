Linda A. Dingmann, 65, Sartell

May 17, 1959 - July 1, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Linda A. Dingmann, 65 who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, surrounded by her family. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Linda was born May 17, 1959 in St. Cloud to Claude and Marcella (Zinda) Dingmann. She lived in Sartell all of her life and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Linda loved animals and worked as a Veterinary Technician at Waite Park Veterinary Hospital for 43 years, before retiring in 2023. Linda had many dogs and “one mean cat” over the years. She loved to watch cooking shows on TV and make dishes that she would share with her family. Linda had a strong faith, and was a private person who never complained. She was happy, generous, kind hearted and had a great laugh.

Linda is survived by her siblings, Ted (Shirley) Dingmann of Foley, Teresa Dingmann of St. Cloud, Susan Spier of Sartell, Claude, Jr. (Thressa) Dingmann of Sartell, Mary Jo (Peter) Forrest of Inver Grove Heights; many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews; Dr. Glenn Nielsen and his family of Waite Park.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother- in- law, James Spier, Sr.; great nieces, Destinee Morrison and Hayden Dingmann.