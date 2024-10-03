Lillian Mae Walby, 88, St. Cloud

January 2, 1936 - October 2, 2024

Lillian Mae Walby, of St.Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2024 at the age of 88.

Lillian was born in Elgin, ND on January 2nd, 1936 as the daughter of Albert & Elsie Koepplin. She resided in Elgin, graduated from Elgin High School and met the love of her life, Douglas Walby. They were married on December 26th, 1954 in Elgin, ND.

God blessed them with two daughters, Candace & Patrice, to complete their family. Lillian & Douglas lived in Bismarck their entire lives until retirement.

Lillian worked in the IBM department of the North Dakota Highway Department, was an invoice clerk at JCPenney Co., and eventually went to college at Bismarck Junior College and on to Mary College. She graduated with a major in Elementary and Secondary Education with minors in History and Psychology. She taught in the Bismarck area for over 20 years and blessed countless children with her many talents.

Lillian was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She and Douglas served on many church council committees, were chaperones for youth trips, taught Sunday School, and started a Sunday school class for youth with disabilities. They were also members of The Elks Club in Bismarck. Lillian was a current member of Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN.

Lillian was passionate about reading anything and everything. She would read a couple books a week, keeping the book clubs in business on any give month! She loved tackling weekend home DIY projects, oftentimes working into the wee hours of the morning. Crafts and decorating were her talents and she also knew how to throw a great party with great food! Interior design was a strong point of hers that she incorporated into her summers off from teaching.

Retirement brought a move to St. Cloud, MN where Lillian and Douglas were closer to their daughters and families.

Lillian is survived by her daughter, Patrice, and son-in-law Thomas of St. Joseph, MN; son-in-law James Demke (Denise), Carver, MN; Granddaughters, Sarah Olson (Derek) New London, MN; Amy Peterson (Brad) St. Cloud, MN; Grandsons, Christopher Dosch; Benjamin Dosch, Charlotte, NC; Great Grandchildren Kaia, Ariana, and Theodore; Great Grandson Bailey; along with many nieces and nephews.

Lillian was proceeded in death by her parents, Albert & Elsie Koepplin; brothers, Gilbert Koepplin, Larry Koepplin, and Allen Koepplin; husband, Douglas Walby; daughter, Candace Demke, and great-grandchildren Ariel, Elijah and Elise.

Service and inurnment, alongside Douglas, will take place at the North Dakota Veteran Cemetery near Mandan, ND at a later date.