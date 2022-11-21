Lila H. Enneking, 86, St. Cloud

November 5, 1936 - November 19, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Lila H. Enneking, age 86, of St. Cloud who died November 19, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Thomas Olson will officiate. Entombment will be in the Assumption Mausoleum.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Lila was born on November 5, 1936 in Sauk Rapids to the late Theodore and Theresia (Weiss) Gross. She graduated from Sauk Rapids High School and worked for Security Stationary and Printing Company. She married James B. Enneking on Oct. 25, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. She was an active member of St. Peter’s Parish where she served as Eucharistic Minister and sang in the Funeral Choir. She was a member of St. Peter’s Christian Women, the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622, St. Cloud American Legion #76 Auxiliary and Melrose VFW Post #7050 Auxiliary.

Lila enjoyed square dancing in the Beaux and Belles Square Dance Club with Jim.

Survivors include her children, Kevin (Brenda) of St. Cloud, Karla (Dan) Meemken of Taylors Falls, Karen (Mark) Kruse of Ames, Iowa; six grandchildren: Ben (Ana) Meemken, Joe (Rhiannon) Meemken, Danielle (Josh) Simek, Isaac (Amy) Kruse, Anna Kruse and Olivia Kruse (John Kerr); and five great grandchildren, Calvin, Lydia, Rielly, Brody and Vincent.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim in 2006; and siblings, Leander, Isabelle, Dolores, and Theresia.

A special thank you to CentraCare Palliative and Hospice Care Teams and the staff of Good Shepherd Campus for their compassionate care.