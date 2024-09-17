License Plate Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a theft from vehicle on the 1700 block of 16th Street Southeast where Minnesota license plate KXN 839 was taken off a vehicle.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

