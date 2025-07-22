ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Great River Regional Library is participating in the library park pass program with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The program provides free access to state parks and recreation areas to library patrons.

Each participating library has between one and four passes available for a seven-day checkout period. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be recycled after seven days with no return necessary.

Great River Regional Library locations with passes for checkout:

Annandale Public Library

Big Lake Public Library

Buffalo Public Library

Cokato Public Library

Eagle Bend Public Library

Foley Public Library

Little Falls Carnegie Library

Long Prairie Public Library

Monticello Public Library

Sauk Centre Sinclair Lewis Library

St. Cloud Public Library

Staples Public Library

Upsala Public Library

Waite Park Al Ringsmuth Public Library

The program was developed to expand access to Minnesota State Parks to people who may not be able to afford the purchase of a vehicle permit.

The program started in 2018 and was launched statewide in 2021. On July 1st, the program more than doubled the number of participating libraries and the number of passes available, with now 450 passes at more than 200 libraries and bookmobiles across the state.

The library park pass only covers the vehicle entrance fee. If participants would like to camp, they will need to make and pay for camping reservations.

