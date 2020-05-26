Levinus A. “Lee/Lovie” Sand, 83, St. Cloud

No hindsight music unit displayed.

May 1, 1937 - May 23, 2020

Private Services Celebrating the Life of Levinus A. “Lee/Lovie” Sand, 83, of St. Cloud will be held at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. A public Celebration of Life will be planned and announced in the future. Lee passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Lee was born at home, on the family farm, on May 1, 1937 in New Munich to Peter and Elizabeth (Thull) Sand. During his teenage years, Lee played baseball with the New Munich Amateur Team. After high school, Lee proudly served in the US Army where he was a sharpshooter and received the Good Conduct Medal. Lee returned home and began playing amateur baseball with the Greenwald Cubs. He married Rita M. Diederichs on November 24, 1965 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He lived in St. Cloud all of his married life and was employed at Apollo High School for 32 years. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish and the Lake Henry American Legion Post #612. He also served on the Minnesota Stearns County League. Lee was inducted into the Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame in 1984.

Lee’s love of baseball continued on in his coaching amateur teams until the age of 80. He also enjoyed hunting, playing bingo, casino trips and classic cars.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rita; children, Pam Sand of St. Cloud Todd (Michelle) of Rice; three grandchildren, Amanda (Gordon) Schmidt, Breanna Sand, Brennan Sand; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Alvin, Clarence, Marcella Fichtinger, Elmer, Alcuin Romie, Rozina Sand, Rosella Hopfer, Severin, and Bertilla Casper.

A special thank you to the St. Cloud VA Healthcare System.