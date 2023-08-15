Level III Sex Offender Moving to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is alerting the community to a level three sex offender that is moving into town.
Twenty-nine-year-old Clarence Flowers will be moving into the 100 block of 12th Avenue North upon his release from custody on August 21st.
Flowers was convicted of criminal sexual conduct for grooming an underage girl and then sexually assaulting her. Police say Flowers has served his sentence and is transitioning into the community.
The St. Cloud Police Department will be posting a community notification video detailing information on Flowers's release under the police department heading on the city's website.
