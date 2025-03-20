Level III Sex Offender Moving to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is alerting the community to a level three sex offender moving to town.

Forty-four-year-old Dontez Davis is moving to an address in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North on March 31st. Davis has served his sentence and is not wanted by authorities.

Davis served his prison term after raping an unknown woman with force and violence after she invited him to stay the night.

The St. Cloud Police Department will be posting a community notification video on the city of St. Cloud's website next week.

