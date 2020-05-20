Lester Fleck, 84, Hillman

March 25, 1936 - May 19, 2020

Lester Fleck, age 84 of Hillman, passed away May 19, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital of natural causes. There will be a visitation limited to 10 people at a time from 4 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home. Grave Side Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, May 22, 2020 at Lone Pine Cemetery in Morrill. Rev. Luke Oakes will officiate. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Lester James Fleck was born March 25, 1936 in Hillman to Fred and Mary (Westphall) Fleck. In his younger years he worked for the rail road for several years. He also worked for Hitchcock Industries in Bloomington, Minnesota for over 30 years. After his retirement, Lester helped his brother, Leslie, on the farm, milking cows, doing field works and fixing machinery. He enjoyed hunting & fishing and trapping. He was always willing to help out others wherever it was needed.

He is survived by his sisters and brother: Lucille Jackson, Minneapolis, Murel (Pat) Fleck, Braham and Mildred Carson of Waite Park as well as sister-in-law, Judy Fleck, Hillman and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters: Orval, Richard, Sam, Harold, Lavera Gadacz, Pearl Reynolds, Leslie and an infant brother. The family would like to thank everyone for their care and concern. No thank you's will be sent.