Lester A. Hemmesch, 72, Richmond

January 13, 1949 - March 26, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Lester A. Hemmesch, age 72, who died Friday, at his home surrounded by his family. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending must maintain social distance and wear a mask. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Friends and relatives may gather from 9:00-10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church gathering space.

Les was born in Richmond, MN to Aloys and Irene (Schulte) Hemmesch. He married Patricia Schwagel on May 12, 1972 in Sts. Peter and Paul, Richmond, MN. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Les worked at Cold Spring Granite for 42 years. He was a devoted family man and a very active outdoorsman. Les enjoyed biking, golfing, roller blading, hiking and fishing. He was a member of the Richmond Legion Honor Guard and loved by his community.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Kimberly (Shane) Kaisher, Kelly Hemmesch (Joseph), Ryan (Deanna Schutz), Molly (Josh) Voigt, Jonathan (Tannis), Andrew; father-in-law, Ralph Schwagel; siblings, Jack, Howie, Jeff, Joanie, Rita, Dean, Jane; in-laws, Ralph, Donald, Kenneth, Steven, and William Schwagel; grandchildren, Leif, Alexandra, Jalen, Hayden, Claire, Gavin, Ethan, Jemma, Aurelia; 3 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Schwagel; siblings, Edna, Rick, Norma, Donald, Grace, and Mary.