Less Turkey Hunters This Year [PODCAST]

The first turkey hunting season in the state of Minnesota went from April 14-20. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON Thursday. He had success last week participating in Turkey hunting season A. Season B is April 21-27. See all the details on the DNR website. Glen says turkey numbers are high in Minnesota and in Central Minnesota but the number of people choosing to hunt turkeys is down compared to last year. He says we were in full pandemic last year at this time which allowed for many young people to turkey hunt. He says school and youth and high school sports all happening this year has taken some people away from turkey hunting.

Pan fishing was adversely affected by the cooler weather over the last week. Glen says less people were interested in fishing in the cold rainy conditions. He says we need a stretch of 3 to 4 days of consistent 60+ degree temperatures and some sun to improve fishing and fish activity. He says things can change quickly in Minnesota so adjusting to the weather is just something we do.

Walleye regulations limits were announced for Lake Mille Lacs this year. From May 15 to May 31 possession limit is 1, all walleye less than 21 inches or greater than 23 inches in length must be immediately released except one walleye 28 inches or greater can be kept. From June 1 to June 30 all Walleye must be immediately released, from July 1-15 walleye must not be targeted and from July 16 to September 15 all walleye must be immediately released. From September 16 to November 30 regulations return to the May 15 to May 31 regulations. See these details on the dnr website.

