Burglary Bust in Stearns County Thanks to Off-Duty Officers

LE SAUK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two men were arrested on burglary charges after allegedly burglarizing two Stearns County buildings on Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office got a call just after 6:15 a.m. from off-duty officers on a report of suspicious activity in the area of Riverside North and 27th Street North in LeSauk Township. The location is just north of Sartell.

The callers reported a vehicle parked on a field road, along with two men pulling a utility wagon with what appeared to be stolen items in it.

Sheriff's deputies and Sartell Police officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter.

After several hours of searching, authorities found and arrested 50-year-old Russell Schaefer of Little Falls and 26-year-old Christopher Hiemenz of Sauk Rapids.

During the course of the investigation, officers recovered several pieces of stolen property.

