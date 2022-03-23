LeRoy “Lee” Edward Gratke, 79, Sauk Rapids

April 17, 1942 - March 22, 2022

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for LeRoy “Lee” Edward Gratke who passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Rev. Paul Cloeter and Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.

Lee was born on April 17, 1942, to Julius and Anne (Maty) Gratke. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1960. He served honorably in the MN National Guard from 1963-69. Lee married Jan Benkendorf on August 18, 1968 in Enid, OK. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical College in 1968 in the Electrician program and retired as a union electrician after 35 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served on the cemetery board, Good Shepherd Lutheran Home board, and enjoyed mowing the church lawn for many years. He was truly a jack of all trades, ready to help anyone who needed it. Lee enjoyed taking bus trips with Jan, and spending time with his kids and grandkids. And he always looked forward to time at the lake with his Chicago relatives. He will truly be missed.

Lee is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jan of Sauk Rapids; son, Kelly (Marcela) Gratke of Mahtomedi; daughter, Julie (Jon) Roesch of Sauk Rapids; and four grandchildren: Bianca Gratke, Grace Roesch, Niko Gratke, and Leah Roesch. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Delton and Gene.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.