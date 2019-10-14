LeRoy J. “Roy” Lochner, 88, Sartell

June 28, 1931 - October 12, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for LeRoy J. “Roy” Lochner, age 88, of Sartell. Roy passed away October 12 at his home in Sartell surrounded by his family. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church in Sartell. Interment will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls with full military honors. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Roy was born June 28, 1931 in Pierz, MN to Math and Dora (Hoheisel) Lochner. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Tarawa which was stationed in the Mediterranean. He married Margaret Schirmers on June 11, 1956 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman. He worked as a bricklayer in the Twin Cities area for 40 years and was a member of the Bricklayers Union Local #1. After retiring, Roy and Margaret moved to Buckman where he became a member of the Pierz Knights of Columbus Council 3982, Pierz American Legion Post 341 and Catholic United Financial. He enjoyed volunteering in the communities he lived in. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, playing cards and traveling, however spending time with his family is what he enjoyed the most. For the past 13 years he was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell.

Roy is survived by his wife of 63 years Margaret, children Brian of Duluth, MN, Lori (Doug) Henrich of Plymouth, MN, Julie (John Steffer) of Arvada, CO, Tom (Kathleen) of Phillips, WI, and Dan (Meghan) of Anchorage, AK, 14 grandchildren, one great granddaughter, brother Charles (Ann) Lochner of Pierz, MN, and sister Donna Kelzenberg of Shoreview, MN.

Roy is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Edna Mueller and Alvina Brandl, and brothers Herman and Willie Lochner.

A special thank you to the CentraCare Hospice team whom provided exceptional care to Roy and his family.