Leonel “Lee” Cruz, 65, St. Cloud

April 22, 1953 - October 31, 2018

A Celebration of Life will be at 3 PM Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Shooter’s Saloon and Eatery in Saint Cloud for Leonel “Lee” Cruz, 65 of Saint Cloud who passed away Wednesday at the Saint Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingamnn Funeral Home.

Lee was born on April 22, 1953 to Leonardo and Tomasa (Alvarez) Cruz in Rio Hondo, Texas. He grew up in Thief River Falls and graduated in Kennedy, Minnesota.

Lee worked as a hair dresser at JCPenney for many years and then continued to style hair out of his home. Lee also enjoyed teaching at the model college as well as working as a Spanish translator.

Lee loved helping people and making them smile. He was the life of the party. He deeply loved his family and friends. Lee was a funny, charismatic, nurturing and selfless person who always wore his heart on his sleeve. Lee was fashionable and cool. He enjoyed rock and roll, dancing, being outside, biking, gardening, exercising and watching the Minnesota Vikings. He was a great teacher and a great father who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include children, Anthony DeConcini, Amy Amann, and Melanie Cruz; grandchildren, Palo DeConcini, Thalia Wilson, Taylor Tomlinson, Kien Krueger, Anthony Mountain, Oliver Preusser and Millie Preusser; siblings, Anita Severson, Salvador Cruz, Lupita Patrick, Irene Novacek, Alicia Monroe, Jose Cruz, Sylvia Cruz-Jacobson, Margie Berg, and Traci Kauphusman; many nieces; nephews; extended family and dearest friend and companion, Karen Luzius.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Manuel Cruz.