Leone C. Adrian, 100, Rochester formerly of St. Cloud

April 17, 1922 - May 30, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 Noon on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Leone C. Adrian age 100 of Rochester formerly of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully with family at her side on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Samaritan Bethany in Rochester. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday.

Leone was born April 17, 1922 in Belgrade, Minnesota to Jacob and Elizabeth (Kalendorfer) Wuertz. She was a 1940 graduate of St. Cloud Cathedral High School. During WWII she worked in the War Price and Rationing Office in St. Cloud; after the war she was employed by Minnesota Farmers Insurance and later by the Stearns County Agricultural Conservation and Stabilization Office.

Leone married Gilbert J. Adrian on August 23, 1945 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She and Gilbert lived their entire married life in St. Cloud. In 2017 she moved to Rochester to be closer to her family. Leone was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Crosier Apostolate, Veterans of Foreign Wars Granite Post #428 Auxiliary and past member of the Christian Women.

Leone enjoyed going to church, having brunch and playing games of “500” with family on Sundays.

Leone is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Bill) Hanson of Rochester; three grandchildren, Catherine (Nick Hammes) Hanson, Mark (Melissa) Hanson and Dan Hanson all of Rochester; and one great granddaughter, Willow Ann.

Leone was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Catherine Felling, Ann Stalboerger, Emma Waldorf, Marie Hagen, Alice Hagen, Rose Walker, Dorothy Aigner and Mathilda Wuertz.