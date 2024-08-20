Leonard “Lenny” Witucki, 80, Little Falls

March 30, 1944 - August 19, 2024

Leonard “Lenny” Witucki, 80 year old resident of Little Falls passed away on August 19 at St. Otto’s Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, August 22 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be 9:00 – 11:00 AM Thursday at the church. Burial will be at St. Adelbert’s Cemetery. The military honors will be provided by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46.

Lenny was born on March 30, 1944 in Pike Creek Township to Stanley and Bernice (Zylka) Witucki. He graduated from Little Falls High School with the class of 1962. He served in the Army National Guard from 1964 – 1970 and was Honorably Discharged. Lenny worked 36 years for BNSF Railroad. He was first hired out with Northern Pacific RR in April of 1963. He started in the track dept (extra gang laborer) and became the timekeeper of extra gang in 1964, he then worked various clerk positions from 1965-1972 and was promoted to supervise clerks from 1972 -1988. Lenny was then promoted to agent / trainmaster in Willmar until 1993 when he was promoted to trainmaster in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where he retired from.

Lenny played many years of softball for the Silver Treat Tavern and the North Star Drillers. He also managed the Northern Pacific Railroad softball team in Minneapolis for several years. He also played on the Little Falls Indians baseball team where they went to the State Tournament in 1968. Lenny enjoyed bowling, deer hunting, golfing and fishing.

He was a member of the American Legion #46 since 1966 where he served on the Executive Board and Housing Committee and was the baseball chairman for three years. He was a former member of the Randall Cushing Lions. Lenny was a Meals on Wheels volunteer for many years. He served on the Holy Cross North Prairie church group, helping with cleaning, decorating, and generously donated a church organ. He was co-owner of Pacific Ave Pizza in Randall.

Lenny is survived by sisters, Joan Wenner of Royalton, Shirley (Lyle) Pugh of Little Falls, Karen Robinson of Little Falls; sisters-in-law, Audrey Witucki of Coon Rapids, Mary Witucki of New Brighton, 26 nieces and nephews, 40 great nieces and nephews and 25 great – great nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Bernice (Zylka) Witucki; brothers, Richard, Eugene, Jerome Witucki; sisters-in-law, Dorothy “Dottie” Witucki; brothers-in-law, Leo Wenner, William Robinson; nephews, Dean Witucki, Daniel Haider and a niece, Julie Martinez.