January 31, 1939 - December 1, 2025

Leonard C. Dziuk, 86, of South Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Honoring his wishes, a private service for immediate family will be held. He will be laid to rest at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements are with the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Lenny was born on January 31, 1939, in St. Cloud to Roy and Elva (Latterrel) Dziuk. On April 8, 1961, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Gilmer, in Duelm, and together they shared 64 wonderful years.

A hard worker throughout his life, Lenny operated tower cranes in Minneapolis and later became the proud owner and operator of Lenny’s Excavating. Outside of work, he embraced adventure and competition. He spent a decade racing stock cars and more than two decades participating in tractor pulls, earning an impressive collection of trophies along the way. He enjoyed taking part in local parades and could often be found behind the wheel of his beloved Ford pickup or cruising the neighborhood in his golf cart—usually stopping to enjoy a cold beer with friends.

Lenny had a lifelong fascination with ships, especially the Titanic, and cherished trips to the casino with his daughter. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Dorothy; daughter, Jackie Thompson; grandchildren, Jamie and Jaycee Thompson; and great-grandson, Brody Serfling. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jesse; and his brothers, LeRoy and Chester.

Lenny will be remembered for his warm spirit, sense of fun, and unwavering love for the people in his life. May he rest in peace.