July 22, 1929 - November 3, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM Friday November 14, 2025 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Leona Wiehoff, 96 of St. Cloud who died Monday, November 3, 2025 at her home in St. Cloud. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Friday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Leona was born July 22, 1929 in Freeport to John & Katherine (Hoffman) Duclos. She married Charles ���Chuck” Wiehoff on May 13, 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. Leona raised her seven children in St. Cloud and enjoyed spending time quilting, sewing, baking, fishing and spending time with her family. She is a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud and was active in the Christian Women.

She is survived by her children, Dale (Corinne) of Glenwood City, WI; Harold (Diana) of St. Cloud; Patrice Canfield of St. Cloud; Catherine (Gerald) Sis of Cashton, WI; Cheryl (Brian) Briggs of St. Louis Park; Paula (Tom) Jackson of Nisswa; Susan (Mark) Muller of St. Joseph; 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Chuck in 2012, 9 brothers and 3 sisters.