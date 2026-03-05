May 22, 1941 - March 5, 2026

A private family service will be held for Leona Pattison, 84, of Waite Park who passed away at Country Manor in Sartell. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Leona was born on May 22, 1941 in St. Cloud to Vincent and Martha (Pietron) Grebinoski. Leona married John Pattison in Opole, MN. Together they raised four daughters. Leona was very involved at St. Joseph’s Church in Waite Park. She loved cooking and serving at the church. She also enjoyed Rox Baseball, gardening, and the Renaissance Festival. She was an avid Vikings and Twins fan. She loved being on the go and being spontaneous. Leona was thankful she had the opportunity to travel Europe. Most important to her though, was her spirituality and her family.

Leona is survived by her children Anna (Kirk) Zenzen of Saint Paul, Heidi Bari of Rochester, Barbara (James) Kaye of Clear Lake, Sara (Charlot) Zerafa of Maple Grove; siblings Genevieve Gustafson, Dennis Grebinoski, Patricia Kotzer and Duane Grebinoski, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John Pattison, an infant son, sisters Bernadine Popp and Valeria Popp, and brothers Alphonse Grebinoski and Ervin Grebinoski.