August 11, 1923 – January 13, 2026

Leona Miller, age 102, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2026. She was born on August 11, 1923, to Paul and Susan Theisen.

Leona cherished time spent with her family and enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, playing bingo, and making trips to the casino.

Leona is survived by; her sister, Shirley; her daughters, Mary and Linda; her sons, Brian, Bruce, Robert, and Gary; and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Kathryn Theisen; her siblings Max, Milly, Irene, Melvin, Marian, Richard, Oliver, and Austin; her sons, Steven and Ronald; and granddaughters Jennifer and Missy.

A special thanks to the entire Benedictine Living Community in Cold Spring as Leona transitioned through her final years.

Leona’s service is being held privately.