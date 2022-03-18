Leona M Cuchna, 102, Long Prairie

March 24, 1919 - March 14, 2022

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3:00 PM, Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Leona Cuchna, 102, who passed away on Monday March 14, 2022 at the CentraCare Long Prairie Nursing Home. A rosary will be prayed at 1:30 followed by visitation until the time of the service. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Grey Eagle. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel, in Long Prairie.

Leona was born March 24, 1919 to John and Margaret (Fuerstenberg) Smith in Long Prairie. She married Stanley McClintick on July 1, 1941. They lived, farmed and raised three children on the farm homesteaded by Leona’s grandparents. Leona worked at Hart Press in the bindery for 22 years before retiring in 1981. Stanley passed away on July 13, 1969. She married Kenneth Cuchna on August 28, 1976.

Leona was a hardworking, active, energetic and healthy person. She loved to shop. She was regarded as a “lady”, one who never showed anger or spoke ill of people. She was genuinely patient and kind to all. Family was dear to her. Growing up without sisters, she developed close relationships with her sisters-in-law and cousins. She lovingly cared for her parents allowing them to live independently for many years. She was hospitable and always assured that anyone who entered her home was fed. She joked that the last time driving a car was to go to confession at the age of ninety-four. She chose to go to the nursing home at ninety-six, due to her failing eyesight. While there, she was a social butterfly lifting the spirits of many.

Leona is survived by her daughters Janice (Stanley) Tyrrell of Staples and Patricia Christiansen of Long Prairie; step daughter, Donna (Tony) Lisson of Long Prairie; eleven grandchildren, five step-grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stanley McClintick; her husband, Kenneth Cuchna; brother, Edward Smith; son, John McClintick; son-in-law, Ardean Christiansen; great-grandson, Jonah Kletsch and step-daughter Jo Ann Dahl.

The family would like to express appreciation for the loving care provided to Leona by the staff at CentraCare Long Prairie Nursing Home.