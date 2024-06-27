Leona Lashinski, 94, Holdingford

December 4, 1929 - June 25, 2024

attachment-Leona Lashinski loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 1, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at Church of All Saints – Saint Mary in Holdingford. Visitation will be an hour before Mass on Monday at the church. Burial at the Arban Cemetery following services. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Leona Frances Lashinski passed away peacefully on June 25th at home in Park Rapids at the age of 94 years, 6 months and 21 days old.

Leona was born Dec 4, 1929, in Spring Hill township Stearns County Minnesota to Anton and Appolonia (Hiltner) Wolbeck.

She was united in marriage to David Lashinski on September 30, 1952, at Immaculate Conception Church in New Munich, Minnesota.

She lived out her faith in her family life. Her love for God was evident in the way she cared for her family. Their marriage was blessed with 10 children.

She lovingly provided for her family as a homemaker. She rarely put herself before her husband and children. After her children were grown she enjoyed crafting, especially crocheting and coin collecting, and quilting. She enjoyed making baby quilts for any new grandchildren and then great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Kathleen (Art) Symanietz, Park Rapids MN, LeRoy (Deb), Avon MN, Michael (Ruby), Avon MN, Donald, Avon MN, Richard, Avon MN, Jeffrey, Avon MN, Vernon (Mary), St. Cloud MN, John (Kim) Holdingford MN, 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, a sister Marie Heinen, a sister-in-law Kathy Wolbeck.

She is preceded in death by her husband David Lashinski, an infant son Joseph, a daughter Judy, and an infant grandson Steven Symanietz, parents Anton and Appolonia Wolbeck, brothers Elmer and Melvin, a brother-in-law Norbert Heinen and a sister-in-law Gail Wolbeck.