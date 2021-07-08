Lenore Rose May, 91, Richmond

July 7, 1929 - July 6, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Lenore Rose May age 91, who died Tuesday, July 6 at Cherrywood Advance Living, Richmond, MN. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

Lenore was born on July 7, 1929, in New Munich, MN to Theodore and Olivia (Roering) Thielen. She married Elmer May in December 1954 in Immaculate Conception Church, New Munich, MN. Lenore worked at the Cold Spring Bakery for 30 years and retired at the age of 82.

She was the most amazing mother, grandmother and friend. Lenore enjoyed many activities such as baking, Bologna Days, playing cards, birthday club, bowling, and traveling with family and friends. Lenore was a member of St. Boniface Parish and St. Boniface Christian Women.

She is survived by her children, Dave (Carol) May, Duane (Lisa) May; grandchildren, Carrie (Blake) St. Ores, Christie (Brent) Brockman, Jacqueline (Ben) Lane, Jessica (Jess) May, Collin May, and Logan May; 7 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Devin, and Jaden Brockman, Lauren, London, and Leyton St. Ores, and Wren Granger.

She is preceded in death by her children, Joseph (infant), Jacqueline (infant), Junella (2015), Jeffry (2019); siblings, Ethel (Rudy) Felling, Celesta (Alfred) Schultzenberg, Alice (Alfonse) Uphoff, Lucille (Bill) Woods and Ervin (Ann) Thielen; and grandson, Christopher John May.