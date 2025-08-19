January 13, 1937 - August 15, 2025

It is with love and remembrance that we announce the passing of Lenora Marcella Schramel, age 88, of Cold Spring, MN. Lenora passed away peacefully surrounded by her children.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com. The visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m., Wednesday in the church narthex.

Lenora was born in Eden Valley, MN to Gregor and Agnes (Ruprecht) Boeckman. She married Eldred Schramel on June 22, 1960, in Assumption Catholic Church, Eden Valley.

Lenora remained deeply connected to the community and the land she loved. Her greatest passion was tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, where she found both joy and peace.

Lenora loved and was not afraid to be involved in numerous activities such as bowling, cake decorating, baking, cooking, gardening, quilting, crocheting, embroidery, puzzles, snowmobiling, boating, watching birds, fishing, canning from her garden, and homemade wine. Lenora had a quiet strength and a warm, generous spirit that was guided by her deep Catholic Faith. She loved spending time at the card table with friends and family. Her happiest moments were those supporting her grandchildren’s activities, such as baseball, basketball, soccer and music/dance recitals that brought her endless pride and joy. Amongst all these activities she found time to earn her GED. She was a member of St. Boniface Church, choir, and Christian Women.

She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Lenora is survived by her children, Sandra (Steve) Wagner, Duane (Kerri), Schramel, Debbie Schramel, Lori Andert; sister, Rita (Roland) Donnay; sister-in-law, Hilde Benda; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eldred; daughter, Karen; siblings, Ralph (Arlene) Boeckman, Marion (Wilfred) Schramel, and Lorraine (Ralph) Drontle.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association of St. Cloud, MN by donating to www.alz.org.

The family would like to thank the staff at Benedictine Living Community and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care of Lenora.