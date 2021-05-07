Lenora Elaine Ley, 85, Sartell

June 8, 1935 - May 5, 2021

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Lenora Elaine Ley, age 85 of Sartell. She died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Patti Goke of Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids will officiate. Burial will be the same day at 1:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Lenora was born on June 8, 1935 in Holmes City, MN to Grant and Olive (Hoium) Soberg. She was married on June 5, 1955 in Alexandria, MN to Milton Ley. She moved to St. Cloud, MN in 1961. Lenora owned and operated The Bookworm in St. Cloud from 1979 until she retired in 2005.

Lenora and Milton loved to travel, driving all over the United States. Lenora kept it up after Milton’s passing with bus trips to Minot for Hostfest, to Branson, and more. A lover of sports, Lenora followed the Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves, Lynx, and the Gopher basketball teams. She was ready with her scorebook in hand at Tech High basketball games while her kids were in school.

Lenora was preceded in death by her parents, husband Milton, son Keith, sister Darlene and brother David (Buddy).

She is survived by; her children, Kevin (Joyce) of Sartell, Cheryl (Richard Witteman) Ley of Sauk Rapids; four grandsons, Sean, Christopher (Maiya), Adam, and Cory; great-granddaughter Kaylee; two sisters, Gudron Lowder and Wanda Karrow; many nieces, nephews and friends she considered as family.

Lenora’s family wishes to thank all of the friends, old and new, who have been so good to Lenora over the years. She treasured all of you.

Memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society.