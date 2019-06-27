Lemonade Concert and Fair Makes Adjustments Due to Weather

ST. CLOUD -- It is the Lemonade Concert and Art Fair day!

Some activities may be delayed due to the forecast, other activities are moving inside.

They are actively monitoring the weather situation for the Lemonade Concert and Art Fair today and have made some moves in anticipation of forecast thunderstorms:

Little Lemons Children's Area will set up at 11 a.m. in the Atwood Memorial Lounge

World Commons musical performances will begin at 11 a.m. in the Atwood Center and move outside as weather permits

Food vendors will be set up and ready to serve at 11 a.m.

Other activities will have a delayed start to allow the anticipated thunderstorms to move through the area.