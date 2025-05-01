Leland “Lee” E. Geroux, 84, Big Lake

November 27, 1940 - April 26, 2025

attachment-Leland Geroux loading...

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 2, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Big Lake for Leland “Lee” Geroux, 84, of Big Lake who passed away on April 26 at his home. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Friday morning at the funeral home in Big Lake.

Lee was born in Jamestown, North Dakota, on November 27, 1940, to Nick and Alice Geroux. He was the third of eleven children, growing up in a lively and loving household alongside his siblings: Bea (Don) Eckman, Arnold (Connie) Geroux, Joni Waynman, Gail (Harold) Milner, Nicki Whitmer, Pat Daily, Kenny Geroux, Carol Jean Geroux, Bonnie (Bob) Bridle, and Paula (Brad) Nicholes. It was a full and busy home, rich with memories and shared experiences.

Lee graduated from high school in 1957 and soon after entered the United States Army. He married Jerry, and together they had two children, Traci (Dean) Woytcke and Ken (Lisa) Geroux. Life brought changes, and in 1985, Lee married his love and soulmate Marsha. With their union, he became a father figure to her son, Jayson Ellefson and held a special place in his heart for Mary Jo and Doug Bruner.

Lee was blessed with eleven grandchildren: Travis, Megan, Kyle, Jake, Tyler, Alex, Hannah, Tyra Jo, Dylan, Kendra, and Douglas. His joy only grew with the arrival of six great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, McKenna, Rylan, Jack, Charlotte, and Lilly.

An avid outdoorsman, Lee loved to hunt and fish—pastimes that brought him countless stories, many of them laugh-out-loud funny. He shared a deep bond with his family and cherished the time spent with his grandchildren, creating lasting memories — whether teaching them how to fish or simply enjoying quiet moments together.

Lee was deeply loved by many and will be missed beyond measure. He will be laid to rest at Pinewood Cemetery in Cross Lake, MN at a later date.

“Lee lived a full life surrounded by love, laughter, and family. His stories, strength, and smile will live on in all who knew him.”