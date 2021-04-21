Leisa Ann Fix, 57, Watkins

November 14, 1963 - April 10, 2021

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Leisa Ann Fix, age 57 of Watkins, MN. She died on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at her home outside Watkins. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place at a later date at Hillside Cemetery at St. Charles, MN. Visitation will be on Friday, April 23rd from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Leisa was born on November 14, 1963 the daughter of Donald and Maxine (Barr) Fix in Minneapolis, MN. She grew up in the Minneapolis, MN area and graduated from Anoka High School in 1982. She enlisted into the U.S. Navy on October 7, 1983. She served as a Seaman Apprentice in Japan and later at Treasure Island Naval Air Station at San Francisco, CA. and was Honorably Discharged on October 4, 1984.

She then lived in California for a short time before coming back to Minnesota. She worked in manufacturing for many years at New Flyer of St. Cloud and more recently at Electrolux. She lived St. Cloud and most recently rural Watkins, MN over the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Michelle Fix in 1982.

She is survived by; her daughter, Aleisha (Merritt) Hauan; two grandson, Ricky and Joseph Roesch; one brother, Greg (Mischelle) Fix; one sister, Leslie Fix; her life partner, Donald Schulz; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many loving friends

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place at a later date at Hillside Cemetery at St. Charles, MN. Visitation will be on Friday, April 23rd from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.