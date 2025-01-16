Leiny brothers want to buy back brewery

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WJON News) -- The Leinenkugel brothers want to buy back their brewery in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

However, Molson Coors has declined the first step of a proposal by Jack and Dick Leinenkugel to buy the brewery.

Molson Coors announced last November it is closing the brewery and moving production to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Get our free mobile app

Jack and Dick say they're profoundly saddened by the decision to close the Chippewa Falls brewery, and it's not only been a cornerstone of the Chippewa Valley economy but a welcoming destination for thousands of visitors.