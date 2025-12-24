August 12, 1967 – December 21, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud for LeeAnn M. Nelson, age 58, of Sauk Rapids, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a courageous battle with ALS, on Sunday, December 21, 2025. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be in the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 29, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

LeeAnn was born on August 12, 1967 to Roger and Jacquelyn (Wampach) Tomczik in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1985 where she was a Tigerette. She was united in marriage to Robert E. “Bob” Nelson on September 14, 1991 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. LeeAnn was proud to follow in her father’s footsteps by working at the Stearns County Administrative Center beginning in 2006. She was proud to serve her community as a Service Supervisor for the Treasurer’s Office where her coworkers remember her for the impact that she had on their lives and her ability to always bring sunshine into the workplace.

LeeAnn was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to spoil her grandchildren by sneaking TV time and giving snacks before dinner. She enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, enjoying a good meal with a cold Coca Cola and supporting her children and grandchildren in their activities, especially her daughter Erin’s dance career. She will be remembered for her love of family, her love of being in the sun, and her ability to always enjoy life, no matter the circumstances. She always said that she, “Could have fun in a cardboard box!”

She is survived by her children, Taylor (Samuel) Ellis and Erin (fiancé, Cody O’Neil) Nelson; grandchildren, Finnian, Kieran, Aidan, Teagan and another on the way; sister, Pamela (Chad) Stang; nephews, A.J. and Zach Stang; and many close cousins, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 27 years, Bob.

A special thank you to the staff of the Medical Progressive Unit at the St. Cloud Hospital and to all those who were involved in LeeAnn’s care, for their love and compassion.