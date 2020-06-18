Lee L. Robertson, 79, St. Cloud

January 1, 1941 - June 14, 2020

Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course in Sartell for Lee L. Robertson, age 79, who passed away Sunday at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Pastor Chris Gabrielson will officiate and burial will be at Brockway Cemetery in rural Sartell. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Friday at the golf course in Sartell.

Lee was born January 1, 1941 in St. Cloud to Lawrence & Leta (Wolhart) Robertson. He served our country in the U.S. Army. Lee married Cocoa Murphy on December 30, 1983 at Good News Assembly of God Church in St. Cloud. He lived in the St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids area most of his life, and lived for several years in Two Harbors and Montana. Lee was the owner/operator of Midway Motorcycles and Midway Auto Wrecking along with his parents. Lee enjoyed speed, was a builder of street rods and motorcycles, had a passion for airplanes and was a pilot. He was bigger than life and there was nothing that he couldn’t do. Lee was a great Dad, intelligent, fun loving, and brightened everyone’s day. Family and his spiritual life were very important to him.

Survivors include his wife, Cocoa of Sauk Rapids; son, Spencer of Sauk Rapids; and brother, Paul (Becky) of Idaho. Lee was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Rita.

Motorcycles and street rods are encouraged and welcomed!