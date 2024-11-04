Lee “Geatz” Ethen, 75, Rockville

March 28, 1949 - November 4, 2024

attachment-Lee Ethen loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Lee “Geatz” Ethen, age 75, who died Monday, at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Inurnment will be at a later date. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Friday in the church narthex.

Lee was born in St. Cloud, MN to Alphonse and Lucille (Schefers) Ethen. He grew up in Cold Spring, MN and graduated from St. Boniface High School in 1967. Lee served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1967-1969. He married Doris Schmitz on December 12, 1970, and they lived in a small trailer house on the Schmitz family farm until they built a house near Rockville in 1977.

Lee worked at Cold Spring Granite Company for 40 years and retired July 31, 2015. He raised pigeons, geese, golden pheasants, ducks and had coon dogs. Lee was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed playing pool, dice, and cards. Lee loved gardening, old westerns and The Three Stooges. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his sons, Craig (Melissa) and their children, Tyler and Madalyn; Chad (Tina) and their children, Natalie and Emily; siblings, Dennis (Ann) Ethen, David Ethen, Karla (Mark) Wittrock, Sharon Gates; parents-in-law, Othmar and Marilyn Schmitz; in-laws, Dave (Marian) Schmitz, Ron (Diane) Schmitz, Bonnie Schmitz, Dan (Janie) Schmitz, Randy (Julie) Schmitz, Todd (Kaylene) Schmitz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse and Lucille; his loving wife, Doris; siblings, Richard (Ruth) Ethen, Wayne Ethen; in-laws, Vern, Daryl, and Cindy Schmitz.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the VA Hospice staff for their exceptional care, St. Cloud Hospital, and Coborn Cancer Center.