Lee Curtis Wilson, 62, Clear Lake

May 7, 1956 – February 16, 2019

Lee Curtis Wilson, age 62, of Clear Lake, MN, passed away from natural causes on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN at a later date.

Lee was born to Clarence and Loretta Wilson on May 7, 1956. He is a graduate of St. Cloud Tech High School. After graduating Lee then went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Air Force until 1979 and then the Air National Guard. During that time he completed his Associate Degree from Alexandria Vocational Technical College. Lee spent 20 years working as an aircraft mechanic at Northwest Airlines, and most recently worked with MnDot as a radio technician 3.

Lee had many passions in his life time and some of those passions were the outdoors, fishing on the Mississippi, hunting for agates, and bird watching. He had a love of rock and roll music and played electric and acoustic guitars. He enjoyed motorcycles, planes and trains. He built many model airplanes, model trains, and most recently begun working on a mini bike he was restoring. He was also an award-winning amateur photographer and enjoyed taking photos of old barns and his grandson Jack.

Lee is survived by his mother Loretta Wilson of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Amy (Stephen) Evanson of Savage, MN; grandson, Jack. He also leaves behind several siblings; Jan (Tim) Pederson of Siren, WI, Greg (Rhonda) Wilson of St. Cloud, and Mark (Pam) Wilson of St. Cloud and his beloved dog Ozzy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Wilson and his love Debbie Wiesner.