Lee Ann Kunkel, 67, Clearwater

March 26, 1955 - May 17, 2022

Lee Ann Kunkel, age 67—cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend—passed from the arms of her husband and into the presence of God on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Lee Ann was born on March 26, 1955 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Edward and Anita (Lauer) Medeck. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1973. While at her first job, at Townhouse Bakery, she met the love of her life, David Kunkel, whom she married on August 7, 1976 at Calvary Baptist Church in St. Cloud. Lee Ann graduated from St. Cloud State with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She later obtained her Master’s Degree. Lee Ann was employed as a Special Education Teacher in the Big Lake School District for 23 years, retiring in 2015. Lee Ann was an active member of her local church where she volunteered with Sunday school and sang in the choir. She took great joy in serving and being a member of her church community. Together, Dave and Lee Ann raised a family, built a home, travelled extensively, and courageously fought a battle with cancer over the last year-and-a-half. They credit their strong marriage to Jesus Christ, whom they accepted as Lord and Savior in 1976.

Lee Ann loved bird watching, quilting, reading, wintering in Texas, playing pickle ball, and line dancing. Above all else, Lee Ann treasured her family. Her siblings were among her closest friends and confidants. They played together, laughed together, cried together, and supported each other during difficult times. Lee Ann was an uncompromising mother and grandmother. She was tender, gentle, unfailingly cheerful, and had an infectious smile. And she would never let you walk out the door without an “I love you” and a reminder to “be careful, be good, be safe, be smart.”

Lee Ann is already immensely missed by those she leaves behind: her husband of almost 46 years, Dave; children, Matthew (Lyndsay), Bethany Kunkel, Brian (Courtney); three grandchildren, Benjamin, Elias, Thea; siblings, David (Marie) Medeck, Lynne (Tom) Harris, Lori (Dean) Bernick, Lisa (Paul) Steffens; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Anita Medeck.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Calvary Community Church in St. Cloud. Pastor Dick Johnson will preside. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Memorials are preferred to the Pregnancy Resource Center.