LEAF Foundation Boosts Student Activities With Over $27,000 In Grants
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The LEAF 742 Education Foundation has announced the completion of its 2026 spring grant cycle.
They've awarded funds to enhance extracurricular activities within District 742.
Sixteen grants totaling more than $27,000 were awarded to a variety of athletic teams and activity clubs across the middle and high schools.
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LEAF says one highlight is the addition of a second outdoor water station at North Junior High, addressing increased demand as more students participate in activities, which was made possible in part by LEAF covering all middle school activity fees this school year and next.
20 Photos That Perfectly Capture Small-Town Life in the 1970s
Take a trip down memory lane — and down Main Street — with these photos from the 1970s that capture small-town life before social media and smartphones, when things were simpler, slower, and full of real-world experiences.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz