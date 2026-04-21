ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The LEAF 742 Education Foundation has announced the completion of its 2026 spring grant cycle.

They've awarded funds to enhance extracurricular activities within District 742.

Sixteen grants totaling more than $27,000 were awarded to a variety of athletic teams and activity clubs across the middle and high schools.

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LEAF says one highlight is the addition of a second outdoor water station at North Junior High, addressing increased demand as more students participate in activities, which was made possible in part by LEAF covering all middle school activity fees this school year and next.