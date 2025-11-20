February 20, 1942 - November 18, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Lawrence “Larry” Nicholas Wirtzfeld who passed away at the Paynesville Health Care Center. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, November 24, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley and also one hour prior to service at the church.

Larry was born on February 20, 1942, to Lawrence and Catherine (Faber) Wirtzfeld. On July 21, 1962, Larry married the love of his life, Diane Hennen, at St. Martin Catholic Church. Together they built a beautiful life and raised six children as they made their homes in Cold Spring, Watkins, and Eden Valley. Larry spent his career as a professional painter with Steinbrecher Painting, where he was known for his craftsmanship, work ethic, and pride in a job well done. He was also a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. Beyond his career, Larry lived a life enriched by many passions. He enjoyed collecting coins and stamps, building trains, sharing meals with friends, and surrounding himself with his cherished sobriety and church communities. His heart for connection was unmistakable. Larry was lovingly known as the “I love you” man, a reflection of the warmth and sincerity he brought to every relationship.

Larry is survived by his children, Tim (Michele) of Sauk Rapids, Steve of Opole, Brian (Kimberly) of St. Joseph, Jason (Rachelle) of Richmond, and Mindy of Plymouth; grandchildren, Christopher, Elizabeth, Niklas, Megan (Levi), Dylan, Diana, Alaina, and Ellis; brother, Leon (Carol) of Victoria; sister-in-law, Joyce of Minot, ND; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Diane; his son, Bruce; his parents; siblings Don (Joyce), Al, Val (Leo) Rahm, Kathleen (Steve) Metros, and Mary Ann (Roy) Schleppenbach.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Paynesville Hospital, hospice, and Paynesville Health Care Center.