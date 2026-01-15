April 13, 1939 - January 12, 2026

Celebration of Life will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 24, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Lawrence “Larry” Joseph John Schreiber, age 86, who passed away surrounded by loved ones in Albany, MN. Rev. Joel Kosberg will officiate. Visitation will be from 12-3 p.m.

Larry was born on April 13, 1939 in Leavenworth, KS to Joseph and Alberta (Platte) Schreiber. Larry graduated from High School in Leavenworth and Pittsburg State University in Kansas. Larry worked as a field auditor for the government and was relocated to St. Cloud, Minnesota in 1974. Larry was a devoted fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals, rarely missing a game and was always ready to bet a buck or two on one of his chosen teams. He especially relished bragging about just how great his teams were. Jayhawks basketball found its way into many conversations, as did his adopted alma mater, St. Cloud State University, whose Huskies hockey team he supported with unwavering loyalty and season tickets for many years. Equally important to Larry were his strongly held conservative political beliefs. He valued personal responsibility and spirited debate and never shied away from sharing a perspective. While he enjoyed a good argument, it was his commitment to standing up for what he believed in that truly defined him. He frequently expressed his views through Letters to the Editor in the St. Cloud Times, where he and the editor were on a first name basis and typically on opposite sides of the issue, ensuring his voice was always heard.

Above all else, he cherished his family and friends. He was known for his sense of humor and for the time he spent with his coffee buddies several mornings a week at McDonald’s along East St. Germain and Highway 10. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchild, and had a special fondness for children of all ages. Larry frequently portrayed Santa Claus for many daycares, family gatherings, and friends’ children (and adults) delighting audiences year after year. Larry was a board member for the St. Cloud Financial Credit Union and involved in the Central MN youth soccer, and he was an avid old school barbaquer, especially Kansas City BBQ.

Larry is survived by his sons, Rob (Mary) and Scott (Jennifer); grandchildren, Karlee (Adam), Cullen and Emma (Logan); great-grandson, Noah.

He is preceded in death by beloved wife, Barbara in 2019; father, Joseph Schrieber; mother, Alberta Thomas; step-father, Benjamin Thomas, and brother, Robert Schreiber.