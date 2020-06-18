Lawrence Norbert Heim, 78, St. Cloud

September 26, 1941 - June 16, 2020

Lawrence Norbert Heim died peacefully on June 16, 2020. He was born on September 26, 1941 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, one of 14 children born to John and Hildegard (Mick) Heim. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Larry’s life will be held on Monday, June 22, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Daniel Funeral Home, St Cloud. Private interment will take place at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Lawrence had an easy-going, endearing personality and never had a cross word for anyone. He enjoyed the gift of gab and was always ready with a handshake and smile.

Lawrence graduated from Cathedral High School in 1959 and St. Cloud State College in 1967 with a degree in Accounting. He was a Real Estate Broker, Property Owner & Developer, and Commercial Appraiser. He loved his work and his many business relationships. Lawrence loved to travel. He was an amateur pilot in his younger years and later enjoyed many cruises, bus trips, and overseas trips with his family. Lawrence was also an active member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, and later, St Paul’s Catholic Church.

Lawrence took great pride in his family and was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lois; three daughters, Cherie (Todd) Beumer, St Joseph, Nanci (Trevor) Kallop, Carver, and Bonnie (Mark) Mehr, Sauk Rapids. Grandpa Larry will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Alex and Maya Beumer, Ava, Leo and Zoe Kallop, and Grace and Rose Mehr. He is also survived by sisters, Marlene Kampa, Flossie Ahles, Marian Anderson, Bernice Shockley, Jeanette Sand, and Irene Wruck; brothers Gilbert, Richard, David, and Jim, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lorraine Andrews; and brothers, Herbert and Leonard.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be in practice, and masks are encouraged.