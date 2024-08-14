Lawrence “Larry” D. Kortuem, Sr., 82, Sartell

October 30, 1941 - August 12, 2024

Lawrence Kortuem

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Lawrence “Larry” Kortuem, Sr., age 82, who passed away Monday, August 12, 2024 at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell surrounded by his loving family. Rev. Gabriel Walz will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Larry was born October 30, 1941 in Redding, CA to Martin and Sally (Hubbard) Kortuem. He married Sharon Kennedy on April 22, 1961 and they were later divorced. Larry married Janet Jenkins on July 14, 1990. He started at Jack Frost Hatchery when he was 19 years old and worked there for 25 years, then went to Poultry Health and Specialties for 10 years. Larry’s final job was at Jamesway International where he worked as the VP of Sales until his retirement in 2012. He was a former member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie and a current member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Larry was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. He enjoyed woodworking, art, painting, diamond art, fishing on Mille Lacs Lake, hunting, watching the Vikings and Twins, cooking, grilling, traveling, and spending time with his family.

Larry is survived by his daughters and son, Betty (Larry) Benoit of Sauk Rapids, Cindy (Loran) Kaschmitter of Sauk Rapids, Wendy (Kelly) Langer of Sauk Rapids, Mary (Tom) Inderieden of Sauk Rapids, Judy (John) Brown of Bowlus, and Larry (Laura) Kortuem, Jr. of St. Cloud; brothers and sisters, Leonard (Mary) Kortuem of Marshfield, WI, Cathy (Jerry) Kilanowski of St. Cloud, Agnes Adams of Circle Pines, Donald (Debbie) Kortuem of Long Prairie, Theresa (Butch) Hathaway of Garrison, Becky (Larry) Weber of Palisade, Tim (Paula) Kortuem of St. Cloud, Jerry (Peg) Kortuem of Long Prairie, and Joe Kortuem of Long Prairie; brother-in-law, Dick Kilanowski of McGregor; 17 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet in 2008; brothers, Thomas and Roger Kortuem; and sister, Virginia Kilanowski.

A special thank you to the staff at Country Manor for their loving care and support.