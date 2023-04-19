Lawrence G. Krawfcyk, 91, Long Prairie

October 26, 1931 - April 15, 2023

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday April 20, 2023 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Lawrence Krawfcyk, 91, who passed away Saturday, April 15 with his family by his side at his home in Long Prairie. Family and friends are invited to pray the rosary at 3:45 PM and visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Wednesday April 19th at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Visitation continue at the funeral home one hour prior to funeral services on Thursday.

Lawrence was born October 26, 1931, in Reynolds Township, Long Prairie to August and Cecilia (Berendsen) Krawfcyk. He attended District 48 School. He helped his dad farm until joining the US Army on July 20, 1954, during the Korean War. He served in Germany as a Field Communications Crewman and was honorably discharged on June 8th, 1956. On May 5th 1958 he married Theresa Bednarz at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Browerville. While farming near Long Prairie, the couple raised four daughters, Brenda, Colleen, Denise and Kristine.

Lawrence was a member of the Gaylord Knights of Columbus and the American Legion Post 12 of Long Prairie. He loved deer and fox hunting, playing cards and watching western movies. More than anything though, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife Theresa; daughters Brenda (Ron) Hengemuhle, Kristine (Don) Warnecke all of Long Prairie, Colleen (Allan) Johnson of Dilworth, Denise Casperson of St. Paul; sisters Wilma Buhl of Anoka, and Sr. Sylvia Krawfcyk of St. Paul; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Marie VanHorrick and great-grandson Mitchell Casperson.