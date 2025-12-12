June 11, 1928 – December 11, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen for LaVone M. Smoley, age 97, of St. Stephen, who passed away on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany.

Reverend Ron Weyrens will officiate.

Burial will be in the St. Stephen Parish Cemetery in St. Stephen.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen.

Full Obituary coming soon.