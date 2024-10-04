LaVern D. Reischl, 92, Sauk Rapids

March 6, 1932 - October 3, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for LaVern Reischl, age 92, who passed away Thursday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30-11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

LaVern was born March 6, 1932 in St. George Township to Rudolph and Marcella (Kowarsch) Ruhoff. She married Alfred H. Reischl on May 1, 1952 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. LaVern was a homemaker and lived in Sauk Rapids most of her life. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a member of the Christian Mothers and helped with the funeral lunches. She was also a member of the Senior Citizens. LaVern enjoyed sewing, embroidery, fishing, Bingo, playing cards, trips to the casino, and spending time with her family and friends. She was outgoing, sassy, and kind.

Survivors include her children, Bruce (Mary Ann) Reischl of Sauk Rapids, Nancy (Tom) Czech of Rice, Mary (Gary) Gohman of St. Cloud, Lori (Virgil) Euteneuer of St. Cloud, and Rita (Mike) Reikofski of Watkins; siblings, Janice Sears of Sauk Rapids, Ronald (Janet) Ruhoff of Sauk Rapids, Dennis (Mary) Ruhoff of Osakis, and Vickie (Bob) Winkelman of Elk River; brother-in-law, Al Brixius of Sauk Rapids; 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred on December 22, 1990; and sisters, Arlene (Harold) Oltz and Sharon Brixius.

Thank you to the Good Shepherd Community and CentraCare Hospice for the wonderful care provided to LaVern.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.