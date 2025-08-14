March 3, 1959 – August 8, 2025

Laurie Ann Hausauer of St. Cloud passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 8th at the age of 66.

Laurie was born on March 3rd 1959 to Rose (Georger) and Robert Pflipsen. She married David Hausauer in 1979 and lived her life in St. Cloud, MN raising her family. She was widowed on June 12th 2008. She then spent the next 17 years with her significant other, Bradley Renn.

Laurie loved any kind of celebration and always made sure everyone was having a great time. She especially loved Christmas and was known to have trees that numbered into the teens! Laurie adored her children but more-so her grandchildren. She loved them all fiercely and passionately.

A celebration of Laurie’s life will take place at the Sauk Rapids VFW on September 7th from 1-4 pm.

Laurie is survived by her daughter Moriah (Troy) of Foley, grandchildren Tyler and Rose, brothers Bart Pflipsen of St Cloud & Robert (Heidi) Pflipsen of Avon and her life partner Bradley Renn of St Cloud.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rose & Robert Pflipsen, husband David Hausauer and her son, Jeremiah Hausauer. Memorials are preferred.