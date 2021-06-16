Laura J. Leither, 89, Cold Spring

February 8, 1932 - June 14, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN for Laura J. Leither age 89, who died Monday at her home surrounded by her family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Monday morning from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. in the church.

Laura was born on February 8, 1932, in Pearl Lake, MN to Alphonse and Theresa (Pelzer) Loesch. She married Clarence Leither on September 16, 1950, in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pearl Lake. Laura and Clarence farmed in Jacobs Prairie until 1993 and then moved to Cold Spring. After retirement Laura enjoyed fishing, traveling, quilting, crocheting, reading, playing cards and volunteering at Assumption Home. Laura also enjoyed spending time with her good friend, Rudy Lorenz until his death December 26, 2020. She was a member of St. James Parish and Catholic United Financial.

She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie (Vic) Noble, Ruth (Jim) O’Hearn, Jean (Jim) Fraser, Patty Leither; brother, Roy (Phyllis) Loesch, sisters-in-law, Donna Loesch, Renee (Mark) Kunkel, Rosie Leither, Cathy Burggraff; 8 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence (2005); infant daughter, Brenda Lee (1966); brothers, Eddie, Daniel, Jimmy, and Pat.

A special thank you to all of Rudy’s children for their concern and care of our mother.