Latest Snowfall Update Thursday, Weekend in Minnesota

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service continues to define how much snow might get this week.

They say a wide area of central Minnesota could see anywhere between two and five inches of snow.  A narrow band of heavier snow could also be anticipated, possibly in the four to seven-inch range.

The National Weather Service says winds and blowing snow do not appear to be an issue with this system.

The biggest travel impacts will be Thursday evening into Friday morning.  They say the system has quicker timing than before and could possibly start bringing in snow on Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will be at or below freezing throughout the event.

The National Weather Service says a second more significant system will impact the upper Midwest Saturday night into Monday.

A broad swath of over six inches of snow is possible, mixed with sleet.

